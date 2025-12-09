Marbella town hall to increase modernisation budget for San Pedro market

José Carlos García Marbella Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 17:35 Share

Marbella town hall is planning to increase the budget for the modernisation of the San Pedro Alcántara market in what will be its first refurbishment in almost 50 years of existence. According to sources from the deputy mayor's office, municipal technicians are already working on the revision of the project in order to put it out to tender after the previous contracting procedure was declared void.

The revision will determine the cost of the contract, which will be higher than the 1.5 million euros for which it was initially put out to tender. With the project, the town hall aims to create a more energy efficient and sustainable market - one that guarantees universal accessibility for users. This will make it a more competitive economic engine for San Pedro, increasing the number of consumers in the area. To achieve the latter, the town hall will promote the sale of products online and provide the market with more spaces dedicated to gastronomy and catering.

Stalls will have internet access, open wi-fi, an outdoor screen with product content and an audio and public address system for announcements

The project will involve a comprehensive renovation of the municipal market, improving its infrastructure and putting an end to the lack of technological innovation and digitalisation. As part of the digital transformation, a broadband fibre-optic network will be installed throughout the building, with connection points at each sales stall, open wi-fi and the renewal of the external telecommunications infrastructure.

In addition, an LED screen will be installed on the main exterior facade at the entrance, visible from the main street, where content about the products offered by the different stalls and information about the market itself will be displayed. An interior audio and public address system will also be installed, allowing communication with traders and customers and providing alerts in the event of emergencies.

Stalls and sustainability

To modernise sales points, targeted structural work will be carried out; accessibility at the main entrance will be improved and adapted, including the installation of a lift to overcome the difference in level between street level and the market. Thermal conditions will also be improved on the exterior; fishmongers' areas will be waterproofed; all interior finishes (floors, walls and ceilings) will be renewed; and new toilets (female, male and accessible) will be built in a different location than at present, along with the renewal of internal and external drainage networks, plumbing and electrical systems.

The loading and unloading area will be refurbished, there will be a new space for waste, air curtains at the entrances and ozone generators for the cold rooms

As part of the sustainability and circular economy improvements, the refurbishment of the loading area and dock stands out, together with the construction of a new space for the separation and sorting of generated waste; the installation of new high-efficiency, low-consumption LED lighting throughout the market; and the replacement of the exterior joinery. In addition, a mechanical ventilation system will be integrated and air curtains will be installed at the entrances along with ozone generators for the cold storage rooms.