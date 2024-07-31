Marbella castle walls shine bright with installation of new lighting system

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 10:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella's castle wall has been fitted with a new ornamental lighting system following the comprehensive restoration of the historical monument in the old town.

The town hall has completed the restoration work, which has focused on protecting and stabilising the walls, waterproofing of the upper parts and the elimination of invasive species of vegetation. The councillor responsible for the area, Diego López, stressed that the aim of the work has been to "convert this historic enclave into another tourist attraction".

He went on to explain that the castle "required an intervention of this magnitude, given that it had serious deficiencies caused by the passage of time, such as erosion in the joints that had been left unprotected" and that parts of the castle were "at the mercy of the rains and were causing numerous leaks".

The recovery has focused on the north and east sides, which "were the ones that had undergone the least remodelling to date", according to López, who pointed out that the work has been divided into several phases, among which were those of the wall repairs.

The councillor also explained that "work has been done on everything related to vegetation, eliminating the flower boxes that were attached to the wall, for which the palm trees and trees have been moved to another spot; and the clearing of a lot of weeds that had already established long roots".

He went on to say, "This work joins those we have already carried out in other special places because of their importance in the history of the town, such as the Museo del Grabado Español Contemporáneo, the Hospital Real de la Misericordia and Trapiche de Guadaiza, and those we are developing in the Trapiche del Prado and in La Trinidad convent."