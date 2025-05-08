More than 1,000 jobs up for grabs at Starlite concert venue in Marbella

Raquel Merino Malaga Thursday, 8 May 2025, 10:04 Compartir

Once again, Starlite Occident Marbella is looking for people interested in working at the concert venue, which celebrates its 14th edition this year. More than 1,000 people will be recruited to fill a wide variety of jobs in the areas of logistics, catering, ticketing, security, hospitality, commercial area and lounge.

Each area includes a variety of professional positions such as: ticket assistants, ushers, area and bar managers, waiters, tray carriers, runners, booking staff, hostesses, administrative staff, maintenance staff, security guards, drivers, parking attendants,logistics coordinators, kitchen assistants, cooks, chefs, store managers and sales assistants, among others. The contracts can last up to five months, "with more than 90% of the staff coming from the local area", as stated by the festival in a press release.

Applicants can register via this link.

The face-to-face interviews will take place on Tuesday 13, Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 May at the Palacio de Congresos de Marbella, located at Calle José Meliá 2, where the final selection of workers will be completed.

Performers

Starlite Occident has already confirmed performances by Emilia (13 June), Nathy Peluso (Friday 20 June), Kool & The Gang (Friday 27 June), Gente de Zona (Wednesday 2 July), Marc Anthony (Thursday 3 and Friday 4 July), Raphael (Saturday 5 July), Europe (Tuesday 8 July), Duran Duran (Wednesday 9 July), Seal (Thursday 10 July), Jhayco (Friday 18 July), The Script (Saturday 19 July), and Scorpions (Monday 21 July).

Other famous performers that will attend the festival are Miguel Bosé (Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 July), Il Divo (Friday 25 July), Will Smith (Saturday 26 July), The Beach Boys (Monday 28 July), Zaz (29 July), Ana Belén (Thursday 31 July), Rels B (Friday 1 August), Santana (Sunday 3 August), Clean Bandit (Wednesday 6 August), and Amaral (Friday 8 August).

Beret (Tuesday 12 August), Los Secretos (Thursday 14 August), Siempre Así (Tuesday 19 August), Alejandro Fernández (Wednesday 20 August), Fangoria & Nancys Rubias (Saturday 23 August) and Camilo (Friday 29 August).