Man stabs his neighbour in broad daylight in Marbella for allegedly harassing his wife on a daily basis

Officers arrested the suspect, 28, for the alleged attack and he was taken to police headquarters before being handed over to the courts

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Marbella

Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 10:46

National Police officers have arrested a man, 28, who stabbed his neighbour in Marbella, saying that the victim had been harassing his wife on a daily basis. The incident happened on Thursday, 22 May, and the suspect himself admitted his guilt, according to sources.

The police received a call reporting that a man had been assaulted by his neighbour with a large knife in broad daylight. As a result, he had an open wound in the arm, and he was transferred to a health centre for treatment.

After attending to the victim, the police officers went to the suspect's home, where he admitted his involvement in the incident. He also said that the attack had been provoked by the victim's harassment directed towards the assailant's wife. This had apparently been going on for some months, causing the woman to live in fear.

Officers arrested the suspect for the alleged attack and he was taken to police headquarters before being handed over to the courts.

