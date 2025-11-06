Taking steps towards a healthy lifestyle on the coast while raising funds for cancer awareness

Tony Bryant Marbella Thursday, 6 November 2025, 12:58 Share

The recently formed Sober Socials Costa del Sol community group has announced that it will participate in the Marea Rosa walk in Marbella on Sunday 16 November, an awareness event organised by the Spanish cancer association, AECC. The Marbella branch of the AECC organises the walk along the seafront with the aim of promoting sport as a healthy activity that helps prevent cancer.

Following the “success” of Sober Socials’ first event to mark the Go Sober for October campaign, the group has launched Purpose and Pleasure, another initiative, which, like the first, will raise funds for cancer research.

“Our second event combines a gentle group walk along the Marea Rosa route, social time over coffee and cake and a shared commitment to support the AECC, with a portion of proceeds raised being donated to the association,” co-founder Louise Hazleden explained.

The group is appealing for people to sign up for the walk to “connect and do something meaningful together”. Registration costs 25 euros, which includes a T-shirt, coffee and cake and a donation to the AECC.

“So many people want more connection, more purpose and more ways to feel good that don’t revolve around alcohol. This walk brings all of that together - movement, the outdoors, community and a chance to give back,” Hazleden said.

Registration, which must be made before Thursday 13 November, can be made via WhatsApp, 711 00 57 16, or on the group’s social media profiles - @sobersocials.es (Instagram and Facebook).

Founded by expats Emma Thorne Lees and Louise Hazleden, Sober Socials Costa del So was created for like-minded women seeking healthier ways to socialise and meet new friends.