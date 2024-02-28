Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Marbella's 'asphalt plan' is expected to take around six weeks to complete Josele
Six-week asphalt plan rolled out to improve seven key roads in Marbella
Infrastructure

Six-week asphalt plan rolled out to improve seven key roads in Marbella

The resurfacing work, which has already started on La Ermita industrial estate, will also extend to the Nueva Andalucía and Las Chapas areas

María Albarral

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 19:25

Compartir

Marbella town hall has launched a new ‘asphalt plan’ to improve more than 26,000 square metres of road surface on seven key roads in Marbella, Nueva Andalucía and Las Chapas on the Costa del Sol.

The councillor for works, Diego López, pointed out that the work, which has begun on Calle Fragua on La Ermita industrial estate, will last around six weeks and explained that roadworks are included in the annual budget to keep them “in optimum condition”.

The councillor stressed that these are "areas which are particularly worn out due to heavy traffic, including heavy lorries and inclement weather", which causes “problems of cracks, potholes and worn tarmac".

The councillor, who visited the works accompanied by Enrique Rodríguez who is the councillor for the eastern part of Marbella, added that in addition to Calle Fragua, work will be carried out in Jardines Colgantes, Malaquita, Gabriel García Márquez, Avenida de España, the road next to the Arco de Marbella and the area around El Trapiche skatepark and pointed out that San Pedro Alcántara has its own programme to renew asphalt.

Rodríguez remarked that the work on Calle Fragua "was a demand that we had received from the public" and added that it complements other actions on the industrial estate, such as the repainting of signs and the video-surveillance project. López added that last year the town hall “carried out an ambitious plan to bring 102,000 square metres of paving in 42 streets up to date”.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Swimming pool confusion on the Costa amid ongoing drought crisis: Will they be in use this summer?
  2. 2 What is special about 28 February in Andalucía and why is it declared a public holiday?
  3. 3 The hidden, free to access natural spa in Malaga province fed by warm sulphurous water gushing from the ground
  4. 4 More than 550 million euros of investment pumped into Costa del Sol hotels
  5. 5 Work to renew main Costa del Sol sewer network gets under way in Fuengirola
  6. 6 Costa del Sol hotels forecast 78.5% occupancy rate for 'early' Easter week at end of March
  7. 7 Supermarket chains in Spain investigated over whether they are applying sales tax reduction on basic foods correctly
  8. 8 These are the recipients of the Junta's top honours during the region's Andalucía Day celebrations
  9. 9 In pictures: Blanket of snow covers Malaga mountains for second time this year
  10. 10 Police smash Costa del Sol-based gang that sent drugs to EU countries via local courier companies

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad