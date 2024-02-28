Six-week asphalt plan rolled out to improve seven key roads in Marbella

María Albarral Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 19:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Marbella town hall has launched a new ‘asphalt plan’ to improve more than 26,000 square metres of road surface on seven key roads in Marbella, Nueva Andalucía and Las Chapas on the Costa del Sol.

The councillor for works, Diego López, pointed out that the work, which has begun on Calle Fragua on La Ermita industrial estate, will last around six weeks and explained that roadworks are included in the annual budget to keep them “in optimum condition”.

The councillor stressed that these are "areas which are particularly worn out due to heavy traffic, including heavy lorries and inclement weather", which causes “problems of cracks, potholes and worn tarmac".

The councillor, who visited the works accompanied by Enrique Rodríguez who is the councillor for the eastern part of Marbella, added that in addition to Calle Fragua, work will be carried out in Jardines Colgantes, Malaquita, Gabriel García Márquez, Avenida de España, the road next to the Arco de Marbella and the area around El Trapiche skatepark and pointed out that San Pedro Alcántara has its own programme to renew asphalt.

Rodríguez remarked that the work on Calle Fragua "was a demand that we had received from the public" and added that it complements other actions on the industrial estate, such as the repainting of signs and the video-surveillance project. López added that last year the town hall “carried out an ambitious plan to bring 102,000 square metres of paving in 42 streets up to date”.