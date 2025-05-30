Seasonal rentals for workers in Marbella to be offered at reduced prices

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 30 May 2025, 14:52 Compartir

Marbella town hall is going to start offering seasonal rentals for workers arriving in the town at a fixed price. Mayor Ángeles Muñoz has explained that these rents will be below the market rate, which will be approximately nine euros per square metre.

"Since we announced the measure many businesses have already shown their interest," said the mayor, who added that "there is no high profitability, but many of them want to invest in their town and are involved in projects that improve the daily lives of the residents".

The town hall is going to give plots of land at zero cost to local developers so that they can build housing under this formula to allow public sector employees and professionals who come to Marbella for seasonal work access to accommodation at reasonable prices. This initiative has been very well received by groups including health professionals, teachers and police officers who have often found it difficult to find temporary accommodation at affordable prices.

The same goes for those working in the tourism and hospitality sector. Many hotels, shops and restaurants find it difficult to recruit staff in high season due to the difficulty of finding accommodation.

The first site to be developed is located in Las Chapas and has a surface area of 10,000 square metres, which can accommodate up to 280 properties. Muñoz announced that this measure will also alleviate the pressure on the long-term rental market. In this way, seasonal contracts would go to the new homes to be built, leaving the rest of the properties for those people looking for longer term accommodation.

The opposition parties in Marbella town hall have expressed concern about the proposal and are calling on the Partido Popular (PP) to make land available for the construction of VPO (subsidised) housing.

"We have been asking them for some time to make the land available for public housing, just as we have been repeating that they can do the same with the Tiempo Libre residence," the socialist PSOE spokesperson, Isabel Pérez, told SUR.

OSP councillor Manuel Osorio criticised the high prices of social housing in the town. "We have been saying for a long time that the transfer of land lowers costs. The initiative is welcome, but this should also be done with land for the construction of subsidised housing and not for sale. Right now the purchase of subsidised housing is designed for people who earn 3,000 euros and not for those who earn 1,000 who cannot afford the sale prices," said the councillor, who added that "public housing has to be at the service of people without resources".

Vox is not opposed to "all kinds of measures that allow the available supply to expand and allow workers to have accommodation in Marbella". They say they are committed to "long-term solutions and not short-term ones, as temporary rentals are a stopgap to get out of the situation". They argue that "this means extending the available surface area, reducing bureaucratic obstacles and that the administrations should really get involved by lowering taxes on land".