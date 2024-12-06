Costa del Sol town proposes conservation plan for Parque de los Tres Jardines and remodels its dog park

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 6 December 2024, 15:45

San Pedro Alcántara town hall on the western Costa del Sol has put out to tender a comprehensive plan for the conservation, maintenance and improvement of its Parque de los Tres Jardines park, according to deputy mayor Javier García.

García pointed out that "it is one of the main green infrastructures in the town, covering more than 83,000 square metres, and is a meeting point for the enjoyment and recreation of the residents, which needs to be enhanced with specific actions such as the remodelling of the dog park, which is currently under way and will be completed in the next few weeks".

The deputy mayor went on to say that "on 14 November the drafting of bids was completed, now we are awaiting the evaluation of objective and subjective criteria by the municipal staff and, subsequently, the award will take place, so that in 2025 we will have a specialised company that will ensure an optimal state of the enclosure".

García specified that "the programme will last until 2028 and has an annual budget of 400,000 euros" and explained that the aim is the conservation, maintenance and pruning of meadows, bushes and trees; the care and extension of irrigation and drainage networks and new planting.

In addition, he said that "we also intend to recover the Arab garden and increase the barbecue area, which is a great success with families".

With regard to the dog park, García emphasised that "it is an action that responds to the demands of the users, which is worth 40,000 euros and which includes the replacement of the urban furniture in the recreation area, the improvement of the paving of the pedestrian path and the perimeter fencing, the installation of two new entrances and updating the training area, with the installation of new play elements".