Saltwater swimming pools and rainwater collectors for irrigation: Earth, the new luxury residential project on Marbella's Golden Mile

An image of what Earth will look like once completed.

Saltwater swimming pools and rainwater collectors for irrigation and the development’s spa are just some of the features of Earth; the new residential project on Marbella's Golden Mile. The complex will consist of 28 luxury apartments and penthouses developed by Grupo Abu and marketed by Nvoga Marbella Realty and will see an investment of 53 million euros. The properties will be located just a few metres from the Puente Romano hotel.

The aim of this new project is its commitment to sustainability and the environment , in an area that "blends harmoniously with the surrounding natural environment". Its 28 apartments and penthouses have been designed by T10 architecture studio and will incorporate features including rainwater collectors for irrigation, aerothermal energy and efficient technologies.

The use of local materials is also another important design feature, "committed to the conservation of the environment in order to enjoy a life in harmony with nature", the project’s promoters explained. The communal areas will include a spa with a heated swimming pool, sauna and hammam, a gym and a yoga room.

Construction company Alquimia will be in charge of the building work and according to the CEO of Nvoga Marbella Realty, José Carlos León, the new development will have 24-hour surveillance. "With Earth we are defining a new era in sustainable construction and a special design sensibility in terms of architecture," he said.

“Harmony" with the natural environment will be central to the next housing projects being developed by the two property developers. The launch of Salvia, a new development of 97 homes in San Pedro Alcántara is already under way. "The high-end housing market increasingly values exclusivity combined with sustainability," said León.

Manager of the Abu Group, José Antonio Girón Palacios, stressed that both Earth and Salvia seek to offer a different experience that goes beyond the comforts of the property itself. "The demand for properties of this type continues to increase," he added.

The union of Abu Group and Nvoga Marbella Realty was confirmed when together they sold Abu 14; a development consisting of 16 apartments in Marbella town centre and just a few metres from the marina, with prices ranging from 765,000 to 1,350,000 euros, in less than three months.