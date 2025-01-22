Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Martin Nathan (l) during the plaque unveiling at Afesol in Estepona. SUR
Rotary Club Marbella reinforces its support for Afesol with commemorative plaque
Community spirit

The unveiling ceremony at the charity’s Estepona branch was also used to present a cheque for 3,000 euros to help the charity continue improving the quality of life of people with mental illness and their loved ones

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Estepona

Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 11:35

Members of the Rotary Club Marbella/Guadalmina visited this week the Estepona branch of Afesol (association of relatives and people with mental illness of the Costa del Sol) for the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate its support of the charity. The event was attended by Martin Nathan, President of the Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina, together with members of the projects team; Francisco Cristian Gonzalez Cuevas, the President of Afesol; and Lorenzo Guerra, head of social services at Estepona town hall.

The event was also used to present Afesol, an organisation that the Rotary has been supporting for several years, with a cheque for 3,000 euros, which was raised during the recent President’s Cup Golf Tournament.

Afesol is a non-profit association founded in September 1999. It is made up of relatives and people with mental illness united to find solutions to the problems that arise with mental illness. The association’s generic purpose is to promote the adoption of all measures that contribute to improving the quality of life of people with mental illness and their loved ones.

