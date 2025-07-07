Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Rotary Club Marbella organises golf event in aid of local charities

The tournament, which will be played in the Stableford format, will take place on Saturday 12 July at Las Brisas Golf Club

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Monday, 7 July 2025, 11:20

The Rotary Club Marbella has organised a charity golf tournament to raise funds for several NGOs, which will be held on Saturday 12 July at the Las Brisas Golf Club in Marbella. The tournament, which is limited to 100 players, will be played in the Stableford format with a shotgun start at 10am.

The charities that will benefit are Avance Positivo, an association that supports individuals with HIV and other sexually transmitted infections; Ángel Riviere, a foundation that offers help to people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and Adintre, an association that cares for the homeless and the needy.

Registration (green fee) costs 100 euros and includes tapas and drinks.

“Your support is essential to help us continue promoting charitable initiatives,” the Rotary Club said.

Contact: aleonf@yahoo.es / WhatsApp: 645634483.

