Top hospitality training school on the Costa del Sol launches diploma in golf course management

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 21 June 2024, 18:22

The private Les Roches hospitality training school in Marbella is opening its range of educational offerings to the golf industry with the launch of a pioneering training programme in golf course management. The hospitality school is introducing a new postgraduate diploma with an instructional team comprising active industry professionals. The curriculum will focus on golf industry management, agronomy and machinery, design, operations, and events. Located in Marbella, the training school emphasises the abundant networking opportunities available to students, including connections with golf professionals and local/international federations based in the area.

Ranked among the top four hospitality management schools worldwide, Les Roches has highlighted that "the global golf industry is gaining momentum within tourism. Spain ranks as one of the preferred destinations for golf enthusiasts worldwide, attracting approximately 1.2 million tourists annually, contributing over 12 billion euros." Moreover, they underscore that the Costa del Sol alone, home to Spain's largest concentration of golf courses with seventy facilities, generates approximately 1.5 billion euros in annual revenue and supports over 17,000 jobs, according to data from the Turismo Costa del Sol tourism board.

This new postgraduate diploma in golf course management will debut this September with its first intake. Students will gain comprehensive learning about the diverse golf industry, with approximately 75 hours of practical classes throughout the course. They will also have the opportunity to participate in a study trip to Miami, another major hub for this sport which continues to attract more enthusiasts each year.

"The golf industry is a key driver in the province of Malaga, not only for its allure but also for its significant economic impact and job creation," says Carlos Díez de La Lastra, CEO of Les Roches. "Last year, Malaga was chosen to host one of the world's most prestigious tournaments, the Solheim Cup, bringing a return of 29.1 million euros to the province. This event is just one example of what lies ahead for this industry: the need for professionals who will sustain and expand Marbella's golf offerings. Managing and directing this sport involves analysing and studying all facets that surround it."