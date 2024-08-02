Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The project has a budget of 80,000 euros and a completion period of one month. Josele
More 'smart' pedestrian crossings designed to improve road safety rolled out in Marbella

Nine such crossings are being installed on Avenida Virgen del Rocío in San Pedro Alcántara

María Albarral

Friday, 2 August 2024, 14:15

Avenida Virgen del Rocío in San Pedro Alcántara is one of the main arteries of Marbella's northern ring road and, for this reason, the town hall has decided to improve road safety by installing nine smart pedestrian crossings and improving the lighting.

This was announced by the deputy mayor of San Pedro Alcántara, Javier García, who pointed out that in this area "there are important facilities like the health centre, the Miguel Hernández, Al-Andalus and Salduba schools and the parish church, which is why it is so important that vehicles and pedestrians can circulate".

The project has a budget of 80,000 euros and a completion period of one month. This type of horizontal signposting works by means of an LED lighting system, so that when a person approaches the road to cross, the sensors detect them and light up to warn cars approaching the road. This allows drivers to better identify pedestrians and offer extra safety for both parties. In the same way, pedestrian crossings of this type are great allies for visually impaired people and can help them when crossing.

García also pointed out that "until now the only source of lighting was street lighting, which was clearly insufficient, so nine energy-saving and highly efficient LED streetlights have also been installed in both directions, making a total of eighteen, and luminous vertical signage has been installed so that vehicles can clearly distinguish that there is a pedestrian crossing".

He also explained that "our intention is that in 2025 this plan will be extended to the Avenidas Príncipe de Asturias and Jorge Guillén and also to continue with the energy efficiency programme, which has already been undertaken on the Ronda road and the southern bypass, where the main objectives are the reduction of emissions and electricity bills, as well as a commitment to environmental sustainability".

These smart pedestrian crossings are becoming a constant feature of the Costa del Sol's major streets and avenues. In San Pedro Alcántara, eleven more were recently installed on the boulevard to improve road safety in the area, which was reinforced with the renovation of the horizontal and vertical signs in the area.

