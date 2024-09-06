Firefighters rescue injured youth who was trapped amongst the concrete blocks of Marbella breakwater

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 6 September 2024, 19:22 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Members of the Marbella Fire Brigade have rescued an injured 19-year-old youth who was trapped amongst the concrete blocks of the western breakwater of the town's La Bajadilla fishing port and who was bleeding from a head wound.

This was revealed by the town hall, which pointed out that the incident happened at around 9pm on Wednesday. The emergency services were informed that a person, who was in an area of the port area where public entry is not allowed, had suffered an accident and could not get out on his own.

Two fire engines, four firefighters and two crew chiefs were mobilised, who, together with the Local Police and ambulance crews, were sent to the scene.

On arrival, a search was carried out at the end of the breakwater, and the rescue personnel had to jump over a fence that prevents access to this point, where the injured man was found, conscious and with pain in his back. He was trapped between several concrete blocks and could not get out on his own.

Once the condition of the youth and the situation had been assessed, the fire brigade, together with the help of the medical staff and the police officers, proceeded to immobilise the injured man on a stretcher and hoisted him to the top of the blocks, where they continued to attend to the victim. He was then taken by ambulance to a medical centre.