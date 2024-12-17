Chef creates record-breaking 19-metre-long maki sushi roll at Costa charity event

Lorena Cádiz Marbella Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 13:39

Chef Carlos Navarro has made a record-breaking 19-metre-long sushi roll at a charity event in Marbella.

The chef, known as the sushiman and who specialises in Japanese cuisine, used six kilos of rice, five kilos of fish (bluefin tuna and wild Alaskan salmon), six kilos of avocado, two kilos of sesame, a 19-metre long strip of seaweed.

It has been several years since the organisers of the charity bazaar in Marbella, which was being held to raise funds for Caritas at the town's Adolfo Suárez trade fair and congress centre, asked Navarro to take part. The chef didn't think twice and this year, as on previous occasions, he set up a sushi and Japanese fried food stand. Everything he earned he will donate to Caritas.

But in addition to the stall, Navarro decided to go a step further and make a maki sushi the same length in metres as the number of years the charity event has been staged. This year is the 19th anniversary of the fair, meaning the chef dared to prepare a 19-metre sushi roll.

"The first challenge was to find a long enough table, but in the end we lined up ten or twelve catering tables to achieve the size we were looking for," Navarro said. Once the tables were laid out, the next step was to lay out the 19-metre strip of seaweed so the filling could be put in such as the rice, fish and avocado.

The most complicated moment for this gigantic maki came when it was time to turn it upside down. "That is always the most complex moment, I had the help of five or six people and between all of us we turned it little by little to prevent it from falling apart," Navarro said.

Once the maki was finished, it was wrapped and ready to be cut. In total, some 800 pieces were produced, which were sold at a price of five euros per box of six, with all proceeds going to the Cáritas charity.