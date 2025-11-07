Recoletas Salud opens its first private hospital in Malaga province with 30 specialists and 24-hour emergency services

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 7 November 2025, 10:29 Share

The private hospital group Recoletas Salud has opened its first centre in Malaga province, located on Calle Maestra Doña Carola 8 in Marbella. As the company president Amando Rodríguez said, the new hospital, with state-of-the-art equipment, is "destined to become a healthcare benchmark".

The Marbella hospital will be Recoletas Salud's 16th hospital and the first in the province of Malaga. The company has 36 years of experience, which has made it leader in private healthcare in many cities.

Specialities and equipment

The medical staff on the Costa del Sol includes around 30 specialists in gynaecology and obstetrics, neurovertebral surgery, traumatology, cardiology, radiology, urology, general surgery, cardiovascular surgery, internal medicine and emergency medicine, among other areas.

In terms of medical equipment, the hospital has a haemodynamics room and four operating theatres, one of which is considered one of the most advanced in Europe. It is a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose operating theatre for highly complex surgeries, equipped with the latest technology and innovation: a state-of-the-art O-ARM scanner, an S8 navigator, mazor robot and 4K 3D microscope, an exoscope and a Kinevo 900s, the most sophisticated surgical microscope on the market.

The diagnostic imaging area of the Recoletas Salud hospital in Marbella is also an exclusive service with a 3 Teslas Lumina MRI, with a 70-centimetre tunnel and artificial intelligence that facilitates the acquisition of images in less time; a 128-slice CAT scanner with spectral technology that makes it possible to reduce the radiation dose to the patient and also helps to better detect and characterise tumour lesions. It also has a digital and robotised X-ray machine; two ultrasound scanners; a mammograph with tomosynthesis and another with contrast and 3D biopsy; and a densitometer that performs studies to assess the diagnosis of osteoporosis and osteopenia.

ICU and boutique rooms

Other important services of the hospital are the 24-hour emergency room, the reanimation and the ICU units. In addition, it offers inpatients 20 boutique rooms, all of which are equipped with a balcony. Patients have access to the car park and the café.

Recoletas Salud also has hospitals in Valladolid, Burgos, Palencia, Zamora, Segovia, Ponferrada, Cuenca, Orense, Cadiz, Seville, Cordoba, Murcia, Zaragoza, Pamplona, León and Santander.