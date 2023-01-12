Random spark may have led to inferno at Marbella harbour warehouse The huge fire which collapsed the Marina Marbella structure with some 80 yachts inside was extinguished early on Thursday morning

Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz has said that a random spark is being considered as the origin of the Marina Marbella warehouse fire which broke out on Wednesday evening. However, this hypothesis will have to be confirmed by investigators.

Muñoz said said that the fire beside Marbella’s La Bajadilla harbour was extinguished early this morning.

Marbella Police and fire brigade began to receive warnings on Wednesday at around 19.30pm about the huge fire in the facility where recreational boats, yachts and jet skis are stored. Passers-by and locals watched in amazement as the voracious flames devoured the structure in a matter of minutes until it collapsed with around 80 boats inside.

Around thirty firefighting personnel, forest fire trucks, two tanker vehicles from the town’s cleaning department, health services and a dozen civil protection volunteers tackled the blaze which spread extremely quickly due to the materials and the fuel load inside the building.

At around 9pm last night the fire was brought under control. Throughout the night three fire engines remained in the area and continued to douse the destroyed warehouse.