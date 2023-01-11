Eighty boats burned in dramatic blaze in Marbella's Bajadilla port The fire has affected the Marina Marbella warehouse containing boats and nautical sports equipment

Alarm spread through La Bajadilla harbour in Marbella this Wednesday evening after fire broke out in the premises of Marina Marbella.

The affected warehouses contained boats and nautical sports equipment and SUR has learned that around 80 boats have been destroyed in the fire.

The dramatic blaze, whose cause is not yet known, caused great concern, especially as the back of the building houses a recycling point with flammable substances.

The firefighters tackling the blaze concentrated on containing the fire as soon as possible and preventing it from spreading to boats moored nearby.

By around 9pm the fire was considered contained in the area where it broke out. As well as members of the fire brigade, also at the scene were health professionals from the Protección Civil organisation, Local and National Police officers as well as volunteers.

Vídeo.

The town's mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, attended the scene. Road access to the harbour was closed after the alarm was raised at around 7.30pm as a precaution while the firefighting operation continues.