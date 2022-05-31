Police investigate the mystery death of a former Qatari sheikha in Marbella Kasia Gallanio, 46, took refuge in the Costa del Sol town after her separation from Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the uncle of the emir of Qatar

Police on the Costa del Sol are investigating the mystery death of Kasia Gallanio, the ex-wife of the uncle of the emir of Qatar, who was found dead in Marbella on Sunday, 29 May.

The death of the 46-year-old has had a great impact, especially in France, where she had an open dispute with her ex-husband over the custody of her three daughters and where the news spread like wildfire.

The former sheikha once lived in Paris in a 5,000-square-metre residence from where she fled with her two 17-year-old twin daughters, Noûr and Louna, to take refuge in the Costa del Sol town after her separation from Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who she accused of an incestuous sexual assault on one of her daughters.

Police sources say that early on 29 May, the body of a 46-year-old woman was found at her home in Marbella with no signs of violence. The house was accessed at the request of one of her daughters who contacted the authorities after spending four days trying to contact her mother without success.

At the moment, the police investigation is still open and an autopsy is pending.