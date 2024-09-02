Police chase in Marbella: three suspects attempt to escape on foot, one in handcuffs

Irene Quirante Monday, 2 September 2024, 19:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Marbella Local Police arrested the three occupants of a car being driven recklessly in the Puerto Banús area on Sunday, but not before a high speed chase that continued on foot.

The station had received numerous calls from members of the public in just a few minutes. According to witnesses, a BMW was travelling at high speed and skidding around roundabouts. This led to a police chase that resulted in three arrests, although both the driver and the other two occupants tried to escape on foot, one of them even after the officers had handcuffed him.

The incident happened on Sunday, 1 September, at around 20 minutes to four in the afternoon. Following calls from witnesses, police units were informed that a car was endangering road safety, and the vehicle in question was located by a patrol car at Avenida de las Naciones Unidas in Puerto Banús. From the patrol vehicle, officers had observed how the driver skidded at high speed around a roundabout.

The officers immediately instructed the car to stop, but the driver apparently ignored them. From then on the patrol car set off in pursuit of the BMW, which allegedly was driven the wrong way down the A-7, where it endangered other road users by travelling on the hard shoulder and making several sudden changes of direction, according to sources. In addition, the vehilce was travelling well over the speed limit, doing more than 150 kilometres per hour on an 80 km/h road.

The driver, after taking an exit, continued at high speed along Avenida Duque de Lerma, but came up against cars waiting at a red light. Officers took advantage of this obstacle to cross one of their cars in front of the BMW, a manoeuvre in which the patrol car was damaged.

Even after being forced to stop, the man behind the wheel and the other two occupants attempted to escape on foot. One of them was reduced as soon as he jumped out of the car, but apparently tried to flee once the officers had handcuffed him, taking advantage of the fact that the officers were trying to intercept the other suspects.

The individual was located some 900 metres away, hidden under a bush, thanks to the collaboration of a member of the public, who gave an officer a ride on his motorbike to aid the arrest. The second occupant was also arrested in the vicinity of a block of flats, while the driver was found under a car, where he had tried to hide. He was apparently found not to be in possession of a driving licence and tested positive for cocaine and other drugs.

As a result, according to the sources, the driver was arrested for an offence against road safety for reckless driving, as well as for another offence against public order for disobedience. The other two occupants were also reportedly arrested on suspicion of this second charge.