Petition for AP-7 toll road discounts on Costa del Sol continues

Leader of PP, Patricia Navarro in Manilva while collecting signatures.

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Friday, 14 November 2025, 11:54

After launching the campaign in Mijas last week, Malaga's PP party have been collecting signatures in Manilva, demanding central government subsidise the AP-7 toll road to relieve traffic congestion on the coastal A-7 motorway.

Party leader locally, Patricia Navarro, criticised unfair treatment, noting other provinces receive toll subsidies while Malaga has the country's most expensive toll road without government support.