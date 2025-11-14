Petition
Petition for AP-7 toll road discounts on Costa del Sol continues
Malaga's PP party have been collecting signatures in Manilva, demanding central government subsidise the pay motorway to relieve traffic congestion on the coast
Cristina Vallejo
Malaga
Friday, 14 November 2025, 11:54
After launching the campaign in Mijas last week, Malaga's PP party have been collecting signatures in Manilva, demanding central government subsidise the AP-7 toll road to relieve traffic congestion on the coastal A-7 motorway.
Party leader locally, Patricia Navarro, criticised unfair treatment, noting other provinces receive toll subsidies while Malaga has the country's most expensive toll road without government support.