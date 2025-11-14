Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Leader of PP, Patricia Navarro in Manilva while collecting signatures. Emma Pérez-Romera
Petition

Petition for AP-7 toll road discounts on Costa del Sol continues

Malaga's PP party have been collecting signatures in Manilva, demanding central government subsidise the pay motorway to relieve traffic congestion on the coast

Cristina Vallejo

Malaga

Friday, 14 November 2025, 11:54

After launching the campaign in Mijas last week, Malaga's PP party have been collecting signatures in Manilva, demanding central government subsidise the AP-7 toll road to relieve traffic congestion on the coastal A-7 motorway.

Party leader locally, Patricia Navarro, criticised unfair treatment, noting other provinces receive toll subsidies while Malaga has the country's most expensive toll road without government support.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investors plan to convert former Costa del Sol convent into hotel and restaurant
  2. 2 Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola introduces Christmas festivities programme
  3. 3 Amended plans for housing development near famous Costa del Sol tourist cave given green light
  4. 4 Eastern Costa del Sol food bank marks two-year anniversary
  5. 5 International dog show returns to Torremolinos this weekend
  6. 6 Caring Costa residents launch new Christmas present campaign for underprivileged children
  7. 7 Eastern Costa del Sol town reinforces gluten-free offer
  8. 8 Costa Tropical sea life aquarium set to reopen before end of year
  9. 9 GILMAR Showcases a Diverse Residential Portfolio at SIMED 2025
  10. 10 Established Madrid guitarist and composer brings Sebas Souza Guitar Show to Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Petition for AP-7 toll road discounts on Costa del Sol continues

Petition for AP-7 toll road discounts on Costa del Sol continues