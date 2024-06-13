Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Watch as passengers in two convertibles take 'selfies' standing up while cars speed along Costa del Sol motorway
Motoring

Watch as passengers in two convertibles take 'selfies' standing up while cars speed along Costa del Sol motorway

Police are investigating the viral video recorded by another driver and trying to identify the occupants of both foreign-plated vehicles, which were travelling on the A-7 as it passes through Marbella

Juan Cano

Malaga

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 15:53

Compartir

The Guardia Civil police force in Spain is investigating a video that has gone viral on social media in which the occupants of two convertible cars can be seen taking 'selfies' standing up while being driven along a Costa del Sol motorway as it passes through Marbella. The images were recorded by the passenger in a vehicle who was behind the two cars, both Mercedes. The video shows how the two cars involved were driving parallel to each other on the A-7 in the direction of Cadiz at the Nueva Andalucía exit.

In the footage, which has caused outrage among internet users, the occupants of both cars can be seen standing while using their phones to record images.

The Guardia Civil has already had access to the video and is trying to identify the drivers, although the plates are foreign, which makes the police's work more difficult.

The sources consulted specified that the images show several road traffic offences, such as not wearing a seat belt and driving negligently, although criminal proceedings have not been ruled out.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga town sets the stage for new Netflix series
  2. 2 Ilunion chain announces opening of its fourth hotel on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Private security patrols for Torremolinos beach businesses during peak summer season
  4. 4 Water park on Spain's Costa Tropical gets ready to make a splash this summer
  5. 5 Popular Irish resident on the Costa del Sol dies just a few weeks before her 102nd birthday
  6. 6 This is where and when the ten cleaning boats will be in operation along the eastern Costa del Sol this summer
  7. 7 Street market on eastern strip of Costa del Sol to be held at night
  8. 8 Axarquía must pay three million euros for water transferred from Malaga city
  9. 9 Police seize 748 packets of contraband tobacco in Costa del Sol town
  10. 10 After 15 years, the museum that has still not materialised in Torremolinos

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad