Onda Cero Marbella to host fundraising initiative in aid of Cudeca During the programme more than 80 sports and entertainment personalities, along with local clubs and associations, will participate in interviews, talks, competitions and musical performances

Onda Cero Marbella will broadcast a special programme in aid of the Cudeca Foundation on Thursday 26 May. The Onda Deportiva Marbella Radiomarathon will be broadcast from the Cortijo de Miraflores Cultural Centre from 12.30 pm until 00.30 am on the Onda Cero App, and the www.ondacero.es/marbella website, to raise funds to help create the first Cudeca paediatric palliative care unit.

During the show, which will be directed by the station's sports coordinator, Julio Rodríguez, more than 80 sports and entertainment personalities, along with local clubs and associations, will participate in interviews, talks, competitions and musical performances.

The challenge is to raise 5,000 euros to support Cudeca’s project to create the first children’s palliative care unit in the former home of the charity’s founder, Joan Hunt. Cudeca volunteers will be on hand throughout the day with their charity tins to boost the proceedings.

As a joint activity, Marbella FC and UD San Pedro, and a selection of prominent ex-footballers from the town, will participate in a charity tournament that will take place at the Antonio Serrano Lima complex from 6pm.

Along with raising funds for Cudeca, the event has been organised to make the world of sport in Marbella more visible and to recognise the work of distinguished presenters, who, for more than 30 years, have disseminated, promoted and encouraged sport in the town.

The event is sponsored by Marbella town hall, along with the collaboration of several hotels, local businesses and associations, and the Red Cross.

Those who wish to participate can make a donation through Bizum - 00206. There is also a donation page on Cudeca's website, www.cudeca.org/iniciativas-solidarias/es/evento/joan-hunt-una-entre-un-millon.