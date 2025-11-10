Marbella launches cleanliness campaign in historic old quarter

José Carlos García Marbella Monday, 10 November 2025, 16:30 Share

Marbella town hall has launched a campaign with which it seeks to raise awareness among officials, business owners and residents to their shared responsibility in maintaining the old town clean. 'Mantén limpio el casco antiguo' ('Keep the old town clean') includes the distribution of 1,500 information leaflets in Spanish and English.

Councillor for the west district Alejandro González and commerce advisor Carmina Serrano presented the initiative as part of the regional government's tourist plan for large towns. González said that the public cleaning department "carries out constant work in the area, but the collaboration of the locals is essential to maintain the old town's appearance".

Rules, obligations, bans and sanctions

González reminded the public that the basic rules of coexistence include respecting the timetables for depositing waste, folding cartons before discarding them and avoiding leaving furniture outside the containers without having informed the collection service.

"This campaign is not intended to scare, but to raise awareness. The old town is the heritage of all Marbella residents," Serrano said, alluding to the sanctions and obligations outlined in the campaign.