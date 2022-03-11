Nueva Andalucía will have a multi-purpose centre next year The building will be 1,800 square metres in size, take one year to complete and it will cost 2.1 million euros

The new multiple-purpose centre in Nueva Andalucía is a step closer to becoming a reality, as the period during which companies could bid for the contract has just closed.

The centre will be 1,800 square metres in size, in Avenida Miguel de Cervantes, in the Guadaiza area. It will cost around 1.8 million euros (2.1 million including IVA) and it will take about one year to complete. Local residents have been asking for years for somewhere to hold events, and this centre will provide that facility as well as housing administrative offices for the council.