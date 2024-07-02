13-million-euro anti-noise pollution work awarded for key section of AP-7 motorway on Costa del Sol

SUR Marbella Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 15:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Residents living near the Marbella section of the AP-7 motorway are closer to being protected from noise pollution after the Spanish government awarded the work valued at 13.1 million euros to reduce the amount of road noise.

The work - part of the ministry of transport's action plan against traffic noise - is planned for the section between kilometres 175.347 and 183.459. The aim is to reduce noise levels by installing 28 sound-proofing screens with a total length of approximately 6,612 metres. The screens will be between 2.5 and 4.5 metres high.

The screens will be covered with ivy, to reduce their harsh visual impact. Their placement will depend on existing signage, walls, electrical networks, and terrain.

Most of them have been located away from the AP-7 on walls or at the head of the cut slope to reduce the impact on the motorway and achieve a higher level of noise reduction.

The work is financed through the government's recovery, transformation and resilience plan, which allocates 302 million euros for sustainability, energy efficiency and anti-noise measures on roads.