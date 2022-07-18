Second arrest after five injured, two seriously, in shooting at a popular Marbella nightclub Two of the victims, a 32-year-old Irish man and a woman, are in the intensive care unit of a Costa del Sol hospital due to the seriousness of their injuries

National Police officers in Spain have arrested a second man for his alleged involvement in the shooting incident in a Marbella nightclub that left five people injured, two of them seriously, in the early hours of this Monday morning, 18 July.

SUR has learnt that one of those arrested is the person alleged to have fired the shots, who in turn was also stabbed with knife wounds to the forehead, back, neck and one eye. The second detained is believed to be a friend and also involved in the fight in which the shots were fired.

There are four other people injured, all of them by shots from a firearm. Two people involved in the incident have been admitted to the ICU of a Costa del Sol de due to the seriousness of the injuries. They are, specifically, a 32-year-old woman who has a gunshot wound in the abdominal and pelvic region that has had to be operated on. Health sources confirmed that her condition is serious. The second person admitted to an ICU is a man of Irish nationality and also 32 years old. He has gunshot wounds to the chest, sources said.

The other two injured are an 18-year-old and a 36-year-old man. The first has a gunshot wound to the left hip, described as not serious, while the second has a shot in the back that did not hit vital organs.