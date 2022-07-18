Two in intensive care after shooting incident at Marbella nightclub popular with British tourists The alleged gunman is being treated in a Costa del Sol hospital, suffering from stab wounds, after the incident Opium Beach Club in the early hours of this Monday, 18 July

The National Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of this Monday, 18 July, in a Marbella nightclub. At least four people suffered gunshot wounds. The alleged perpetrator, who has been arrested, has been stabbed multiple time, in the head and torso, and is in a serious condition in hospital.

The incident happened at the Opium Beach Club in Marbella, located at kilometre 184 of the A-7 road as it passes through the town. The 112 Andalucía emergency services control room received numerous calls from 1.10am onwards and immediately mobilised the National and Local Police forces.

It is believed that fight broke out between nigtclub customers for reasons that are still being investigated.

Videos circulating on social networks show the moment when someone – not seen in the image – dispatched a firearm and caused a stampede on the dance floor.

Five people have been reported injured in the incident. The alleged shooter, a man whose details have not been released, was stabbed in the head and torso, according to sources close to the case.

Four other people have been injured and are being treated in hospital. At least two of them are in a serious condition in the intensive care unit of a Costa del Sol hospital, the same sources said.