King’s nephew was celebrating his birthday at Marbella nightclub when the shooting happened The incident at the Opium Beach Club , early this Monday morning, has left five people injured, four of them by a firearm and one stabbed

Felipe Juan Froilán, nephew of Spain’s King Felipe VI, was one of the clients inside the Opium nightclub when a shooting broke out, early this Monday morning, during an incident that left five people injured, two of them seriously.

After spending a few days in El Puerto de Santa María (Cadiz), the son of the Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar travelled to Marbella to celebrate his 24th birthday with a group of friends.

The chosen place, as OKdiario reported and SUR sources newspaper have confirmed, was Opium Beach Club Marbella, where the well-known DJ Black Coffee performed. The nightclub was sold out for the show.

Froilán and his group managed to escape from the establishment when the shooting started. Four people suffered gunshot injuries, while the alleged shooter was stabbed.