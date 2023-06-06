National Police investigate case of missing woman from Marbella who was last seen in Madrid The 52-year-old's son reported her missing after she told him that she needed to travel to the capital for personal reasons

The National Police are investigating the case of a woman from Marbella who hasn't been seen since 17 April, when she was in Madrid.

Sara García Perate Eyzaguirre, 52, was reported missing on 24 April by her son. The last communication they had was via WhatsApp when she told him that she needed to go to Madrid for personal reasons.

The missing woman, who worked as a writer, lived in Marbella and, according to what her son told investigators, she travelled frequently. Sara is 1.50 metres tall, has a slim build, with brown wavy hair and wears prescription glasses.

The SOS Desaparecidos Association reported that the woman's car, a black Volvo XC90, registration number 95553DCD, has also not been seen.

Missing posters of Sara have been shared online and on the streets, appealing to the public for help in case anyone has any clues as to her whereabouts.

Anyone who has any information should phone 349 952 957 or 617 126 909, 112 or the National Police (091).