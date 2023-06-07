Missing Marbella writer found safe and well Police launched an investigation to find the whereabouts of 52-year-old Sara García Perate Eyzaguirre after her son reported her disappearance

The writer and resident of Marbella Sara García Perate Eyzaguirre, 52, has been located safe and well, after she apparently went missing in Madrid. It was the woman's son who reported her disappearance and, according to what he told police, she travels quite frequently.

Fortunately, the search has ended with a happy ending, as the writer has been located in a good condition, according to sources consulted by SUR.