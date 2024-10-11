Multipurpose centre in Nueva Andalucía opens doors to public

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz with other visitors to the new centre.

The Nueva Andalucía multipurpose centre in Marbella has opened its doors to the public. The facility offers a space of around 1,800 square metres.

"It will meet the needs of an area of ​the municipality with a large population growth that requires more facilities," said the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz.

It is already offering activities, such as art and culture workshops and language classes.