MoveTransfer, the Costa del Sol app that aims to offer all the key services a tourist would need

A new app launched on the Costa del Sol aims to bring together all the key services a tourist would need onto one handy platform in a landmark move for the tourism industry in the province.

MoveTransfer offers private hire cars with driver (VTC) transport services, accommodation and events - such as concerts and sporting fixtures - and even restaurants, all in one place on the app.

"We've integrated all the services; something that did not exist until now, so that when a tourist books accommodation they can even arrange the transfer with the private hire driver who offers the best price and even buy tickets for a concert or any other type of cultural or sporting event," said Sebastián Díaz, an entrepreneur from a family well-known in the tourism industry. "We have an app which is aimed at the entire tourism sector in the province," Díaz added.

How does it work?

Once a customer has downloaded the app and registered, they must enter the origin and destination of the journey they want to make. From there, their request will be forwarded to all the drivers registered on the platform, which will make a selection to offer the user five prices based on a minimum previously set by the system. The customer can select drivers based on the languages they speak or choose from five different types of vehicle.

Tourist accommodation

Another way the app works is through the owners of tourist accommodation registering on the platform. "What we are offering to businesses and property owners is that just as they can offer their clients a series of options such as linen, cleaning and even a cook, now they can also ask the guest if they want to be picked up from their arrival point and can be redirected to MoveTransfer," Díaz added. The owner of the property will receive a 10% commission on all trips made.

"In parallel, we have set up a directory and calendar of events so that the customer knows what leisure activities are available around them," Díaz said.

He who also pointed out that "MoveTransfer will be the official means of transport for the Solheim Cup", one of the most important golf tournaments on the international scene that pits the best female American and European players against each other in a format similar to the Ryder Cup. It will be held at Finca Cortesín, in Casares from 18 to 24 September.