More than 100 new free parking spaces added in Marbella The council has created another 116 bays in the Nueva Andalucía area of the town

Marbella town hall has added another 116 free parking spaces in Calle Gabriel García Márquez in Nueva Andalucía "to respond to requests in an area of high population density", stressed the mayor Ángeles Muñoz, adding that the challenge of this new term of office is to put into operation "more than 3,000 spaces" throughout the town.

The work has also included the installation of new irrigation and drainage networks, lighting with two 12-metre high columns of spotlights and planters. The entire facility has also been signposted and large palm trees have been planted to create shaded areas.

Having a free public car park with a total of 240 spaces “will allow us to speed up traffic and improve road safety in one of the main access roads to the area," said Muñoz.