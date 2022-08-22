Migrant boat with minors rescued in the sea off Marbella Another vessel was located in San José (Almería) with 15 men on board

Spain's maritime rescue service rescued two small boats with 22 North African migrants on board, including three minors, in the early hours of Monday morning in the waters of Marbella and San José (Almeria). All are in good health and have been transferred to the ports of Malaga and Almeria.

One boat was located seven miles south of Marbella and had seven people on board, three men, one woman and three minors. All were in good health and were taken by the Salvamar Gadir rescue craft to the port of Malaga city.

The Almeria boat was located at 3.30am, 15 miles southeast of San José, with 15 men on board. The Salvamar Spica was in charge of taking them to Almeria city’s port, where they arrived in good health, sources from Maritime Rescue confirmed to Europa Press.

61 heading for Fuerteventure

The boat carrying the biggest number of people; a total of 61, was intercepted in Fuerteventura, according to the Canary Islands 112 Emergency and Security Coordination Centre.

The migrants were transferred by Salvamento to the dock in Puerto del Rosario, where they were assisted by personnel from the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) and the Red Cross. Four of them had to be transferred to health centres to receive medical attention.