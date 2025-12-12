Meliá confirms a major refurb of the Senator Marbella: its 16th hotel in Malaga

View of the building that the Meliá chain will take over to open its sixteenth hotel in the Costa del Sol province.

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 12 December 2025

The deal came to light with the filing of a workforce reduction plan (ERE) by the Playa Hotels Group at the now-closed Senator Marbella hotel, then Meliá officially announced it yesterday after reaching an agreement to take responsibility for the hotel staff. The revamped hotel will reopen its doors in 2027 under the renowned Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand after "an ambitious renovation that will reposition it as a benchmark for quality, wellness and local experience", stated the chain.

Meliá has not released investment figures but, according to information provided to SUR, it will cost 12.8 million euros and the hotel will have 191 "fully equipped" rooms, five more than the Senator had, which officially closed its doors on 31 October. The chain stresses that "the future Meliá Marbella is located in a strategic area of the town, just a few metres from the beach". Among its facilities, the company highlights the rooftop, a space with a swimming pool where "guests can enjoy the best sunsets with sea views".

The hotel will open in 2027 under the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand and will feature an all-day dining restaurant and bar

On the culinary front, the Meliá Marbella will house an all-day dining restaurant and bar, both with "a carefully selected menu and both indoor and outdoor seating", as well as a spa and a "fully equipped" gym, "focusing on wellness experiences". All this is complemented by five meeting rooms and parking for over 50 vehicles, "making it the perfect option not only for those wishing to enjoy their holidays on the Costa del Sol", but also for the MICE market (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), said the company.

The hotel's opening will come after a renovation of its floor space with which, according to the chain, "it will offer a comprehensive proposal for the modern traveller and will be adapted to the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand". Also, with a design that "will combine contemporary elegance with local elements, offering an authentic and sophisticated experience".

"The signing of the future Meliá expands and diversifies our premium offering in Marbella and, at the same time, it reaffirms our commitment to the development of quality, sustainable and responsible tourism in Andalucía, which will have an impact on the local economy and also, as evidenced by the agreement signed with the workers this morning, on maintaining and improving employment," stated Meliá's Chair and CEO, Gabriel Escarrer.

An "exceptional" jobs handover

The announcement was made to coincide with the day an agreement was reached regarding the future employment of the 107 staff at Senator, in which all the parties involved participated. These were the property owners (Inmobiliaria Prico), the outgoing company (Playa Hotels Group), Meliá and the CCOO trade union, representing the workers. The agreement puts an end to more than two months of negotiations and will result in "voluntary departures and the transfer of professional staff without loss of rights", according to Antonio Cabello, secretary-general for CCOO services in Malaga.

"We are very satisfied with the agreement because of its exceptional nature and because it sets a precedent that makes it possible to safeguard jobs in the event of similar situations that may arise in the future on the Costa del Sol" Antonio Cabello Secretary-general, CCOO union (Malaga)

The union is "very satisfied" with this agreement because of its "exceptional nature" as it involves the transfer of the workforce while the hotel is closed for renovations and "because it sets a precedent that makes it possible to safeguard jobs in the event of similar situations that may arise in the future on the Costa del Sol."