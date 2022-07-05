Marbella's summer cinema season starts The Platero school playground in Las Chapas will host 16 screenings for all audiences, for the token price of one euro per person. The venue, which has 400 seats, will have a bar with refreshments and popcorn

The summer cinema at Platero school in Las Chapas, Marbella, will have its first showing this Wednesday (6 July) with the Spanish film 'A todo tren, destino Asturias' at 10.15pm. The screenings, which have a token price of one euro per person, will be every Wednesday and Friday until the end of August. The proceeds will go to the Parents' Association (Ampa) of the school.

The screenings will take place at 10.15pm in July and at 9.30pm in August, with a break between 4 and 7 August when the fair is on. The venue, which has 400 seats, will have a bar with refreshments and popcorn, also managed by the AMPA to raise funds for school activities.

Programme

A total of 16 feature films will be screened. In July, after A todo tren, destino Asturias, Spies in Disguise, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Adú, Witches, Tom and Jerry, Wonder Woman 84 and the Spanish film El verano que Vivimos will follow.

In August, the feature films scheduled are: Godzilla vs King Kong, Spanish film Padre no hay más que Uno, The Incredibles, Call of the Wild, Pets 2, Spanish films El olvido que Seremos and Diecisiete, and Doctor Dolittle.