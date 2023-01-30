Marbella’s one euro car park to open May Mayor Ángeles Muñóz has said that around 2,000 new spaces will have been created by the time of the local elections

An underground car park which will charge just 1 euro for a 12-hour stay in Marbella’s Calle Doha, is due to open in May. The project is currently 70 per cent complete will add to the grand total of 2,000 parking places that the town will be able to offer by the time of the next local elections in May.

Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz, visited the car park last week, together will the councillor for Public Works, Diego López. The mayor pointed out that to date around 1,600 parking spaces have been created in locations including Calle Calvario, Palacio de Congresos, Calle Platino, Níquel, Fragua, Juanar, Avenida Alfredo Palma, Lomas del Olivar, Juan Alameda, Guadalmina, Chipre, Malta, Tolox and Doña Juanita.

As for the projects that are still in progress the mayor said, "They will allow 483 more parking spaces in areas such as Doha, Gabriel García Márquez, Centro Polivalente de Nueva Andalucía, Joaquín de Rodrigo, Avenida Príncipe de Vergara and Calle Hacienda in Las Chapas.”

Muñoz went on to detail that further parking spaces being created include the Africa Hostel, with 800 parking spaces, Fernando VII (325), Cánovas del Castillo with Camino del Pilar (540), Cánovas del Castillo with José Luis Morales (480), Torres Murciano with Andrés Segovia (416), Calle Magallanes next to the Antonio Serrano Lima Sports Centre (240) and Fuentenueva (215).