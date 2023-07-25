Marbella’s gala dinner against cancer tickets still up for grabs All the money raised from the August event will go to fund AECC's free programmes and services

Andrea Jiménez Marbella

With less than a fortnight to go before Marbella’s gala dinner against cancer, 60 per cent of the tickets have already sold. The event is taking place on Sunday 5 August at Finca la Concepción and the 300 individual guests and 20 corporate tables goal has already been achieved.

The aim now is to reach 500 guests in order to raise funds for the free programmes and services that the association provides in the town for patients and their families, according to the president of the Spanish Association Against Cancer in Marbella (AECC), Santiago Gómez-Villares.

"The profits from the gala represent approximately 40 per cent of the Marbella branch's annual budget, so it is important that it goes well. Last year we passed the challenge with flying colours and this year we want to do it again," he explained.

The traditional AECC Gala Dinner in Marbella repeats the same format as last year: it will once again be held at the Finca de la Concepción and the day before the event (4 August) an exclusive golf tournament is to be held at the Marbella Club Golf Resort for a maximum of 72 players. One of its hallmarks is the jewellery box traditionally donated by Gómez & Molina, which will be raffled off during the event.

Charity auction

This year's edition will also be hosted by Canal Sur presenter Eva Ruiz and TV presenter and choreographer Poty Castillo. Once again, the charity auction will have a total of 300 items, including works of art by Francisco Alarcón, Ángeles Miranda and Francisco Santiesteban, boots by Kilian Mbappé, an access card for Puerto Banús and a two-night stay in the presidential suite of the Intercontinental Hotel in Madrid with flights from Malaga included, courtesy of Air Europa.

On this occasion, The Fighter award, which aims to highlight people as an example of overcoming cancer will this year go to singer Lolita Flores, who has already confirmed that she will attend the gala in person to pick up the award.

The price of the dinner ranges from 150 to 500 euros, and the corporate tables can cost from 3,000 to 5,000 euros. Registration for the tournament and tickets for the gala are still available by calling: 952 77 68 00.