Marbella’s Dani Garcia scoops two stars at the Michelin Guide 2022 awards The 45-year-old Costa del Sol-born chef picked up the prestigious award just six months after opening the Smoked Room in Madrid

Marbella-born chef Dani García has made history again. Two years after the 45-year-old turned his back on his three Michelin stars on the Costa del Sol to undertake an ambitious international expansion plan, the Marbella chef (recently arrived from New York, where he has just opened Casa Dani and El Pollo Verde) has once again surprised everyone by returning to the prestigious dining guide with two stars – and in just six months.

But this time it is not on the coast but in Madrid - for the Smoked Room - and not with García as a regular chef. He gave notice of that when it opened in June at the Hyatt Regency Hesperia hotel. The small venue has space for just 14 people - a bar for six people and eight in the dining room with a tasting menu as the only offer.

Ego of the chef

After saying goodbye to the Puente Romano hotel on the coast, where he served an average of 50 diners, Garcia said he was taking another path, with fewer diners, that guaranteed the highest quality and exclusivity. And, above all, where the enjoyment of the diner was the most important thing, "not the ego of the chef."

In his Smoked Room restaurant, García delegates the cooking to Massimiliano Delle Vedove "who demonstrates mastery of cooking techniques on charcoal. It especially impressed our inspectors, who were delighted with the preparations with subtle touches of smoke," according to the Michelin Guide Spain & Portugal 2022.