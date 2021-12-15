Michelin stars in Andalucía: these are the restaurants that shine in the 2022 awards guide Marcos Granda’s Marbella restaurant, Nintai, enters the prestigious dining guide just nine months after opening

Malaga province remains at the head of the table in the Andalucía region after a glittering awards ceremony for the Michelin Guide Spain & Portugal 2022 on Tuesday night, 14 December.

The province boasts nine Michelin stars with the new one for Nintai in Marbella that enters the prestigious dining guide just nine months after opening, in addition to the two stars, each, that Skina (Marbella) and Bardal (Ronda) already hold and those of José Carlos García in Malaga, El Lago and Messina in Marbella, and Sollo in Fuengirola, all of them with one star.

Marcos Granda at Nintai in Marbella. / PACO LORENTE

The Andalusian region total remains at 22 stars, as Alejandro (Roquetas de Mar) and Acanthum (Huelva) lost theirs (the latter by closing) and the Seville restaurant Cañabota gained one, the only other new star in the rest of the region.

Almeria

El Ejido: La Costa / José Álvarez - Bulevar 48 (1)

Cadiz

El Puerto de Santa María: Aponiente / Ángel León - Francisco Cossi Ochoa, Molino de Mareas El Caño (3)

Chiclana de la Frontera / Novo Sancti Petri: Alevante / Ángel León - Hotel Gran Meliá Sancti Petri, Playa de La Barrosa (1)

Jerez de la Frontera: Lú Cocina y Alma / Juanlu Fernández - Zaragoza, 2 (1)

Mantúa/ Israel Ramos - Plaza Aladro, 7 (1)

Cordoba

Noor / Paco Morales - Pablo Ruiz Picasso, 6 (2)

Choco / Kisko García - Compositor Serrano Lucena, 5 (1)

Jaén

Bagá / Pedro Sánchez - Reja de la Capilla, 3 (1)

Dama Juana / Juan Aceituno - Melchor Cobo Medina, 7 (1)

Malaga

José Carlos García - Plaza de la Capilla, Muelle Uno (1)

Fuengirola: Sollo / Diego Gallegos - Avenida del Higuerón, 48 (1)

Marbella: Skina / Mario Cachinero - Aduar, 12 (2)

Messina / Mauricio Giovanini - Avenida Severo Ochoa, 12 (1)

El Lago / Fernando Villasclaras - Avenida Las Cumbres, Urbanización Elviria Hills (1)

Nintai – C/ Ramón Gómez de la Serna, 18 (1)

Ronda: Bardal / Benito Gómez - José Aparicio, 1 (2)

Seville

Abantal / Julio Fernández - Alcalde José de la Bandera, 7 (1)

Cañabota - C. Orfila, 3 (1)