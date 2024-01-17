Marbella's cultural programme for schools includes performing arts, literature, science and history

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 16:09 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The cultural programme designed by Marbella town hall for local schoolchildren will this year include a full range of activities in different areas. The town hall’s director of culture and teaching, Carmen Díaz, pointed out that "the aim is to support schools in their educational work and, for this reason, the proposals cover a wide range of disciplines to encourage the creativity of students from infant to secondary, including science and local history, as well as knowledge of nature and enjoyment of the performing arts".

Díaz highlighted that the programme includes visits to the three archaeological sites on Thursdays and Fridays throughout the school year, and to Marbella’s old town on Thursdays. Reading activities will be organised with storytelling for infants and primary school children and there will be guided tours of Fernando Alcalá library. Activities are also planned as part of the Marpoética and Marcientífica festivals and there will be trips to Nagüeles Fort.

Díaz has specified that the performing arts offer at the Ciudad de Marbella theatre between January and May includes three shows for secondary schools that begin on Thursday 25 January at midday with Recelo by Rafael Ramírez, winner of the Revelation Award at the Jerez Flamenco Festival and Desplante Award at La Unión International Festival in 2021.

Award-winning performances

The performance explores the causes and consequences of common fears, exploring their multiple manifestations and their most extreme limits through dance. The programme will continue on Friday 3 May, at 12 noon, with a version of El Perro del Hortelano, winner of the Lorca Prize for the best theatrical adaptation, which represents Lope's comedy as a satire.

The third proposal for secondary pupils will take place on Wednesday 8 May with a double performance at 10am and 1pm of Enloquecidas, by Marta Ocaña, a show recommended by the Andalusian Network of Public Theatres in which seven women bring the works of Federico García Lorca alive through song, dance and flamenco.

A calendar of activities has been designed for infant and primary school pupils, including Uanna, a visual poetic story that tells the tale of a girl who is different from the rest, which will be staged on Thursday 22 February, with a double performance at 10am and 12pm and which is aimed at pupils in years four, five and six of primary school.

On 20 March the puppet show Contando Jorobas will be performed for children from four years old, which won an award in 2017 and tells the story of a friendly camel who goes on many adventures with its fellow desert dwellers. Last but not least on Friday 31 May an illustrated book will be presented at the Fernando Alcalá central library, which tells the story of Martín, a little boy who goes on a classical musical adventure with his school.