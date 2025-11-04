Marbella sells itself at World Travel Market in London with more than 40 key meetings scheduled

José Carlos García Marbella Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 12:11 Share

Marbella is among the destinations that are aiming to strengthen their presence in the UK market by participating in the World Travel Market (WTM) in London between 4 and 6 November. The Costa del Sol town has scheduled more than 40 professional meetings with tourism representatives in the British market, which remains the main foreign issuer of visitors to the municipality.

As a sign of the importance of this initiative, director general of tourism Laura de Arce highlighted the 120,000 UK tourists that visited Marbella last year. She added that British visitors had generated "a total of 500,000 overnight stays" in the town's hotels. In numbers, the British visiting Marbella are only exceeded by Spaniards (more than 200,000 national tourists and 565,000 overnight stays in 2024).

De Arce stated that the main objective at this year's WTM fair is to create new business opportunities. For this reason, Marbella's delegation will hold meetings with Conde Nast UK, Expedia, Hosteltur, HotelBeds, Amadeus, Travellyze, Lotus, content creators and wedding planners, among many other individuals linked to the tourism sector.

Marbella is part of both the Turismo Costa del Sol's and Andalucía region's stands installed at the WTM. Besides consolidating its position within the UK market, the town is looking to establish contacts with Southeast Asia, the US and the Middle East.

"On the last day, we are going to hold a presentation for premium travel agencies," De Arce said, alluding to the networking potential of the event and the benefits Marbella can reap from it.