Police arrest man and his son after his ex-wife's partner killed in Marbella street The 47-year-old victim collapsed in the Miraflores area of the town with a stab wound to the chest

A 47-year-old man died in a Marbella street on Wednesday (15 June) after, allegedly, receiving a stab wound to the chest at the hands of the ex-husband and son of his partner.

The incident happened at around 1.55pm in the Miraflores neighbourhood of the town. The 112 Andalucía emergency service control room received a call from a member of the public who said that there was a man lying motionless on the ground. The caller also indicated that he had a stab wound to the chest.

Local and National Police officers and health workers arrived quickly on the scene but could not do anything to save his life. The victim’s body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga for an autopsy into the definitive cause of death.

The National Police force’s specialised and violent crime unit (UDEV) in Marbella is investigating the case, which did not take long to produce results. Shortly after the incident officers arrested a 52-year-old man and his 29-year-old son for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Marriage breakup

According to sources, they all lived in the same neighbourhood of Marbella. After the breakup of the marriage, the woman left to live with the victim. The daughter also went to live with them and the son stayed with the father in the family home.

Neighbours said there had been previous threats and, some time ago, the victim found his car with four flat tyres. The situation reached the point that the woman and her new partner had to leave the area to avoid confrontations.

Yesterday, when the victim returned to his old home he was allegedly assaulted by the arrested persons before entering the building. According to sources, he suffered a single stab wound in the chest area that caused his death.

After the two suspects were arrested, National Police officers carried out a search of their home in search of the murder weapon. The results have not been disclosed.