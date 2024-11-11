Marbella town hall wants to fix major flooding blackspot

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 11 November 2024, 17:43

Marbella has requested authorisation to fix a major flooding blackspot in the town: the underpass linking Nueva Andalucía with Puerto Banús.

Every time it rains it floods, impacting vehicle and pedestrian traffic, causing Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz and councillor Diego López to visit the site on Thursday 7 November where they announced they had asked the general directorate of roads, which is part of the central government, for approval to fix the area. The work would cost 350,000 euros, they said.

"This tunnel is an underpass access to the A-7 where we have no powers and for this reason in August we asked the body dependent on the ministry of transport and mobility for approval to intervene," Muñoz said.

The mayor pointed out that the project "will make it possible to bridge a difference in height that currently exists and which, as the road is lower than the river, means that it does not drain sufficiently and pockets of water form on the road".

"In this sense, the level will be raised by half a metre and mobility in the area will be considerably improved, eliminating one of the pavements and widening the other to a width of 1.5 metres," Muñoz added.

Other actions

The councillor pointed out the municipal investment made in recent years to upgrade the municipality's sewerage network. This type of work is essential to prevent large floods due to obsolete or, in many cases, non-existent pipes. This is why the work being carried out to install separate rainwater and sewage networks is essential to put an end to these problems.

"For the last year, the town hall has been working to improve the problem areas, with significant investment in areas such as Señora de Gracia, Virgen del Pilar, Fuentenueva and Los Catalanes," Muñoz said. For the past 10 years "we have been allocating a total of 800,000 euros to the sewerage plan every year", she added.

In the last term of office 12 million euros were invested in this type of projects and another 10 million in work, in collaboration with Hidralia and Acosol, in communities of owners such as El Rosario, Costabella or Hacienda Las Chapas, the mayor said.

The Benabolá stream is also being channelled to prevent flooding of houses when it rains and to create a large river park of 1.4 kilometres. Corrective measures are being applied and the entire sewage system improved. A new sewage collector has already been placed outside the area so that it would not be located inside the riverbed itself, and avoid discharges into the stream.

The project also envisages the creation of a riverside path to the east of the stream, which will include lighting, a water supply and irrigation network and street benches, with 17 bins and 20 concrete benches.

Last week, a wooden bridge measuring 12.5 metres long and with a width of 4.4 metres was also installed. Although it is designed for pedestrian use, maintenance trucks with a maximum weight of 20 tonnes can pass over it.

This work is being carried out along 1,400 metres of the stream and over a total area of 45,000 square metres.