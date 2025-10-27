Marbella renovates San Pedro market square with sustainable landscape design

José Carlos García Marbella Monday, 27 October 2025, 15:05 Share

Marbella town hall is committed to improving its urban landscape. The latest project concerns Plaza Pepe Periáñez, known as the market square, in San Pedro Alcántara. Councillor Javier García has confirmed that the municipal team, through projects like the one under way, are trying to apply "more responsible management of green areas" in order to "transform public spaces so that residents can enjoy more pleasant, modern and environmentally friendly areas".

As per García's explanation, the initiative consists of "planting more than 700 plants adapted to the Mediterranean climate, selected for their low water consumption, rich colours and versatile textures". The adapted green spaces are therefore "easy to maintain all year round".

García highlighted the harmony between "sustainability and aesthetics" guaranteed by this project. The plants are resistant to drought and able to tolerate a certain level of salinity. There is only one palm species, selected because it is native of Europe. It adds volume to the green spaces, while a variety of other plants add colour and diversity.

The councillor stated that "this type of initiative consolidates San Pedro Alcántara as a benchmark in contemporary Mediterranean gardening". What is more important is that the approach "significantly reduces water consumption", in line with the principles of 'xeriscaping' - a gardening technique that optimises the use of water resources through the selection of native or drought-resistant species, drip irrigation and materials that help preserve soil moisture. "We want every action we carry out not only to improve the appearance of our surroundings, but also to take care of the environment and ensure efficient maintenance," García said.