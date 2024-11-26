Marbella real estate pioneer among those recognised by CIT business awards The ‘businessowner award’ will be presented to Christopher Clover, owner and managing director of Panorama, one of the most prominent names in the luxury real estate agency sector in Marbella

Businessowners, institutions, tourism promotion and business innovation will be publicly recognised at the Puente Romano Beach Resort and Spa on Friday 29 November, during the XXIV Business Awards of the Marbella businessowners’ association, CIT.

This year’s winners, recognised for being pioneers in their field, are Hotel Don Pepe Gran Meliá (tourism promotion), Internalia Group (business innovation), and the National Police (institution).

The businessowner recognition has been awarded to Christopher Clover, one of the most prominent names in the luxury real estate agency sector in Marbella. Clover, owner and managing director of Panorama, a family enterprise that goes back 120 years, comes from a three generation-old family of real estate agents and entrepreneurs.

The recognition from the CIT comes hot on the tail of the Malagueño del Año award presented by SUR in English during its 40th anniversary gala night in Marbella in October.

Born in Charlottesville in 1947, he arrived in Spain in 1973 to run the company’s international office in Marbella, which today he runs with his children, Katinka and Alex. Opened in 1970, the Marbella office quickly gained a reputation for providing a professional and quality service in the highly desirable Costa del Sol town. At the time, Marbella was establishing itself as a quality resort and was attracting the world’s rich and famous, and Panorama focused its attention on selling quality developments primarily to Americans.

Clover has been an active member of the Marbella Rotary Club for 12 years, contributing to the well-being of the local community, in line with the values of the organisation.