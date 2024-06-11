Five-star hotel in Dubai to be named after Marbella, inspired by the Costa del Sol town's luxury

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 22:48 Compartir Copiar enlace

Just six kilometres off the coast of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is The Heart of Europe, six artificial islands of the utmost splendour and opulence for lovers of luxury. Each one of them brings together the most picturesque corners of the old continent and now, there will be a hotel named after Marbella.

The Costa del Sol town is once again positioning itself as a benchmark for international luxury with its name on a five-star hotel that emulates the high standards of Marbella's glamorous style.

The Marbella Resort Hotel, developed by the Kleindienst Group, is an exclusive five-star boutique hotel located on the main island. "This project exemplifies our commitment to deliver unparalleled luxury experiences. Our aim is to create a place that reflects magnificence and provides a unique cultural experience. It is a step forward in our efforts to raise the standard of regional hospitality," Joseph Kleindienst, chairman of the Kleindienst Group, told SUR.

The Marbella Resort Hotel will open its doors in the first quarter of 2026 and marks the beginning of a new chapter in luxury hospitality in The Heart of Europe. It is currently under construction and is in keeping with the architectural style of the coastal town, bringing the Marbella waterfront experience to the UAE. It features an Andalusian-inspired design, characterised by the elegance of arches, Moorish art, flamenco dancer motifs and intricate traditional Spanish craftsmanship.

The hotel offers 150 luxury rooms and suites designed to provide guests with a tranquil retreat amid the breathtaking scenery of The World Islands in Dubai. Guests can enjoy beach parties, water sports, open-air dining with sea breezes, beside pristine beaches, coral reefs, diving adventures, culinary delights and signature spa offerings, as well as unforgettable sunsets in a Spanish-flavoured getaway.

"The name 'Marbella' was chosen for the new hotel complex to evoke the essence and charm of the famous Spanish resort town. Marbella is famous for its luxurious lifestyle, beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife and rich cultural heritage," said the company, as the Kleindienst Group aims to transport guests to the Costa del Sol, offering them a cultural getaway that embodies the luxury and elegance associated with this Spanish town.

The relationship between the Middle East and Marbella dates back to the 1980s and has been growing and strengthening ever since. The coastal town is one of the favourite destinations for Arab tourists who come on holiday to enjoy the high-end lifestyle the town has to offer. The five-star hotels, luxury shops and exclusive services offered by Marbella are the main attraction for the public from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait. Many of these countries have been loyal to Marbella and, after the pandemic hiatus, have been returning to their traditional holiday destination, growing by 10% in 2023 compared to 2022, a trend that is expected to be exceeded in 2024. These visitors from the Middle East tend to stay longer than other tourists, for more than seven days. The most frequented hotels are: Hotel Don Pepe Gran Meliá, Villapadierna, Puente Romano and Marbella Club.

Aside from high season visits, residential tourism is another aspect that attracts people from the Middle East, with many investors acquiring properties in Marbella. The year 2022 was a peak period for luxury property sales in Marbella, and in 2023 real estate agents increased their sales in this area.