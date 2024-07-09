Playgrounds in Marbella to get a special spring clean during busy summer season

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 18:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella town hall has launched a special plan to deep-clean its children's playgrounds, coinciding with the busy high season on the Costa del Sol.

Councillor Diego López pointed out that "we work 365 days a year to clean these facilities, but with the arrival of the summer season and the increase in their use due to the children's holidays, we understand that it is necessary to undertake special sanitising and disinfection work".

Since the measure was launched last week, almost 30 play areas have been cleaned in different parts of the municipality, actions that will continue over the next few days. "We are intervening, taking into account the needs of each area and the use they get, but we will reach all areas of the municipality," the councillor said.

The work is being carried out with the aid of a pressure washer and specific disinfectant products.