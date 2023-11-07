Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Finca de Puerto Rico Bajo, which was being illegally occupied by the Mar Puro association
Marbella land expropriation saga draws to an end with plans for new urban park in the pipeline
Planning

The town hall has announced that it has succesfully acquired 30,000 square metres of Puerto Rico Bajo area which was being illegally occupied by the Mar Puro association

David Lerma

Tuesday, 7 November 2023, 16:28

Following a council meeting last week Marbella town hall spokesperson Félix Romero announced that the process to expropriate 30,000 square metres of Puerto Rico Bajo estate "has been completed" and it will soon appear on the municipal inventory as "free and clear land". The town hall plans to use the area to create a new urban park for public use.

"It has been a long and complex negotiation", acknowledged Romero, who said that the owner of the plot has been informed and has accepted the terms of the agreement. Romero was not been able to specify when the payment will be formalised or whether he plans to act through a proxy as the owner does not live in Spain.

The current plot, illegally occupied by the Mar Puro association, has ecological and archaeological value and will be integrated into the 20,000 square metres of the Puerto Rico Alto estate, also acquired through a deed of occupation in November 2021. Some 170,000 square metres of that area already belonged to the town hall.

The whole area will form part of the future urban park, which Romero pointed out will not “change in its appearance” and added that “it will be totally respectful of its environmental situation".

The town hall has also acquired a 80-square-metre plot of land located in Calle Marqués del Duero in San Pedro de Alcántara, which will be used to create a path that will connect Calle Copo and Calle Toledo. The town hall paid 74,000 euros to the owner for the land. Romero justified this purchase because "it is vital for the town to favour these pedestrian routes".

